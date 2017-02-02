A man is recovering in hospital after being struck by a semi-trailer on a highway south of Edmonton.

Police were called to the scene near the intersection of Highway 2A and Highway 13, just northwest of Wetaskiwin, at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The man was taken to the Wetaskiwin hospital, then was airlifted by STARS to an Edmonton hospital. He is in serious but stable condition.

Police said witnesses told officers the pedestrian was "the cause of the collision."

Wetaskiwin is about 70 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.