A Wetaskiwin woman who hit a tractor-trailer in a field after driving off a highway died in hospital Tuesday three days after the crash.

The 35-year-old woman was driving towards Wetaskiwin on Highway 2A early Saturday afternoon.

Her car left the road, sliced through a barbed-wire fence and crashed into a semi-trailer parked in the field.

The woman, the only person in the car, was ejected on impact.

She was taken by air ambulance to an Edmonton hospital, where she died Tuesday.

RCMP believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Wetaskiwin is 70 kilometres south of Edmonton.