A Wetaskiwin teenager was standing outside a home Friday evening when he thought he heard a snowball hit a nearby window.

Then he realized he'd been shot.

The 19-year-old made his way to the Wetaskiwin Hospital, where he was treated for "superficial wounds" related to a gunshot, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. outside a home near the intersection of 47th Avenue and 54th Street, police said in a news release.



"We were made aware of this after [the teen] attended the hospital ... the hospital reported it to us," Cpl. Laurel Scott said. "We weren't involved in getting him to the hospital."

Officers later found damage at the scene consistent with gunshots.

After speaking with witnesses, RCMP say there may have been "several" suspects involved, who drove off in a vehicle. The attack was not believed to have been a random act, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wetaskiwin RCMP.

"Somebody knows something about what went on, so we're looking for somebody to come forward," Scott said