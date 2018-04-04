Wetaskiwin man faces sex-related charges involving 3 girls

A Wetaskiwin man is facing several sex-related charges involving three teen girls.

RCMP launched a child exploitation investigation on March 28 that revealed three teens were victims of sexual encounters.

"We had a female that was reported missing but possibly involved in some child exploitation," said Const. Christine Hepburn.

The three victims, who are not connected to each other or related to the suspect in any way, identified the man, Hepburn said.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested and charged with four counts of sexual interference, four counts of sexual assault, obtaining sexual services for consideration and luring a child.

Police believe there could be more victims.

RCMP are not naming the man who has since been released from custody on several conditions.

Wetaskiwin is 70 kilometres south of Edmonton.