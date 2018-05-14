Warm windy weather fuels wildfires near Edmonton and Westlock

Warm, windy weather and dry conditions aren't helping rural firefighters locked in a battle with a wildfire near Bruderheim, Alta., about 65 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

The fire is in the area of Township Road 564 and Range Road 211, in northern Strathcona County.

No buildings have been lost, but three farms have been voluntarily evacuated, officials said Monday in a news release.

Fifteen firefighters, two command staff, four brush trucks, three bulldozers and a helicopter are being used to fight the fire.

A second wildfire, about 13 kilometres to the east, has been contained, said Rob Singleton, manager for Lamont County.

There are some hot spots that will be left to burn out, he said Monday.

Another wildfire near Vimy, Alta., in Westlock County is now contained and under control, said Leo Ludwig, the county's chief administrative officer.

The wildfire burning near Vimy in Westlock County was contained and under control as of Monday. Images were captured by a drone crew working in the area, about 8 kilometres northeast of the hamlet. (Courtesy: QuadroHawk Inc.)

There have been no evacuations, and an alert issued to five families on the weekend has now been lifted, he said

"We do have some hot spots," he said. "We have today about 45 provincial firefighters on scene attacking those hot spots and some of the smoldering areas."

Conditions are ripe for flare ups, Ludwig said.

"We have high wind in a different direction today, hot temperature and the humidex is supposed to get quite low," he said.

The temperature high is expected to reach 27 C today, said Ludwig.

When the humidex falls below the air temperature the fire hazard increases significantly, he said.

A fire restriction in the area was ramped up Monday morning to a full fire ban, he said.

It doesn't appear this wildfire, which has consumed about 150 hectares of forest and grassland, was started by the careless use of a fire, said Ludwig.

Preliminary investigations indicate people shooting on Crown land may be responsible, he said.

Sparks from a ricochet or a target are suspected to have set the fire, he said.

Relief in the form of rain is in the forecast for Wednesday night.