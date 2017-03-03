People on an late night WestJet flight from Vancouver to Edmonton last month may have been exposed to measles.

Alberta Health Services says anyone at Edmonton International Airport after the plane landed may also have been exposed.

A passenger on WestJet flight WS 186 on Feb. 24 had a confirmed case of measles, AHS said Friday. The flight left Vancouver at 10:20 p.m. local time.

Passengers on the flight will be contacted directly by Alberta Health Services.

People at the Edmonton airport between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 25 may also have been exposed and are asked to call Alberta Health Link at 811 for an assessment.

Anyone born after 1970 who haven't had measles or haven't had two doses of measles vaccine could develop the disease, AHS said.

People should keep a watch for measles symptoms until March 18.

Symptoms include a fever of 38.3 C or higher, a cough, runny nose and/or red eyes, and a red blotchy rash on the body that shows up three to seven days after the onset of fever.

The rash usually starts behind the ears and on the face and spreads down the body.