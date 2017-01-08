Students at a Sherwood Park elementary school will have an extended winter break — their school will be closed tomorrow due to a water main break.

A spokesperson with Elk Island Public Schools said a water main line broke inside Westboro Elementary School on Saturday morning. The line was repaired, but a second leak was discovered once water was turned on again. The water has since been shut off for additional repairs, and since there is no running water available, officials were forced to cancel classes on Monday.

Parents whose children go to Westboro Elementary School are advised not to send their kids to school Monday. Classes are expected to resume on Tuesday, but school officials said in a release they will advise parents directly if the school will be closed for another day.