A search of two homes near Winterburn Road in west Edmonton last week netted almost $90,000 in drugs and a self-loading .25-calibre handgun.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) searched the two homes with help from RCMP and Edmonton police on July 10.

Investigators found the handgun at one of the homes, police said.

"Getting guns out of the hands of drug dealers is one of ALERT's biggest priorities," Insp. Dennis Storey said in a news release Monday.

"Not only does it make the immediate neighbourhood safer for the people who live there, but also reduces risks across the entire city."

Officers also seized a cocaine press, a small amount of cash, and amounts of cocaine, ecstasy, methamphetamine and marijuana.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $87,700, police said.

A 24-year-old man faces nine charges including trafficking and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.