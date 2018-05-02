Man charged with manslaughter in weekend death

A 26-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the Saturday morning death of a man in west Edmonton.

An autopsy was unable to confirm the cause of death pending further tests, police said in a news release.

But police investigators have determined the death to be a homicide.

The two men knew each other, said police.

Police responded to a disturbance near 84th Avenue and 219th Street in the Rosenthal neighbourhood at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man in medical distress. He later died in hospital.

This is Edmonton's 10th homicide of 2018.