An elderly woman hit by a car in a marked west Edmonton crosswalk has died from her injuries.

The woman, 70, was crossing 87th Avenue at 169th Street in a marked crosswalk on Oct. 11 around 7:45 p.m. when she was struck by a 2013 Nissan Altima.

She was taken to hospital, where she remained for nine days in critical condition. Edmonton police said in a media release the woman succumbed to her injuries on Friday.

Safety concerns

The woman is the second senior to be fatally hit by a vehicle in that marked crosswalk.

In October 2016, 83-year-old Mary Lynch was struck by a left-turning Edmonton transit bus.

The crosswalk is across from the Misericordia Community Hospital and near two high schools. Many crossings in the area are served by crosswalks like the one at 87th Avenue and 169th Street.

While the City of Edmonton said on Oct. 12 that it has not received any formal complaints about the intersection, with the influx of hospital workers, seniors and students, its on the West Meadowlark Community League's radar.

Charges laid

In relation to the most recent accident, Edmonton police have charged a 46-year-old man with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

The bus driver involved in the 2016 incident faced the same charge.

Neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the collision, police say.

The 70-year-old woman's death marks the 24th traffic fatality in the city this year.