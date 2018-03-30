Woman stabbed at West Edmonton Mall

A woman was taken to hospital after she was stabbed in the back at West Edmonton Mall on Friday.

Mall security called police at 11:25 a.m., and reported that an Urban Planet employee was stabbed, said Staff Sgt. Trevor Bohachyk.

Prior to the stabbing, the young woman alerted security of a suspicious man in the store, he said.

"His general behaviour and actions — it was just out of the ordinary and kind of alarming to the complainant," Bohachyk said.

When security arrived, the man stabbed the store employee in the upper back. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, where she was expected to get stitches, Bohachyk said.

The suspect was taken into police custody.

Charges are pending.