Someone stole a shuttle bus at Edmonton International Airport and drove it to the West Edmonton Mall on Sunday evening.

RCMP Sgt. Jack Poitras confirmed one person was arrested near the 178th Street entrance to the mall around 6 p.m.

Poitras could not confirm the route that the suspect took to get from the airport to the mall.

A Skyshuttle bus could be seen lodged in the parkade close to the 178th Street entrance with police cars behind it.

Both RCMP and Edmonton police are involved as the bus was stolen in one jurisdiction and the suspect was arrested in another.

Poitras said the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.