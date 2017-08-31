A man is dead after a fire broke out in the basement of a west Edmonton home Thursday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services crews were called to a home at 18410 96A Ave. in the La Perle neighbourhood at about 4 a.m.

A man in his late 30s was rescued from the basement and transported to Misericordia Community Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

By the time firefighters arrived on scene, smoke could be seen billowing from the home.

"When we arrived on scene, we did see flames," said senior station Capt. Darcy Bell in an interview from the scene.

"There was a crack beside the front door, about three or four feet away from the front door, where we could see the flame had actually burned through the inner wall to the outer wall," Bell said.

"Fire crews went in, went into the basement area and upon finding the fire, they also found a single male who was unconscious at the time. He was brought out, CPR was started and he was handed off to EMS."

The fire was under control by 5 a.m. It was fully extinguished an hour later.

Edmonton police are assisting in the investigation, but there is currently no reason to suspect the fire is suspicious, said Bell. Emergency crews remain on the quiet residential street on Thursday, dousing hot spots and assessing the damage.

"I really can't say at this point what started the fire," he said. "The fire was basically contained to the basement. The main floor is all smoked up but the fire had, at some point, choked itself out due to a lack of oxygen.

"There is extensive damage. It's basically considered uninhabitable at this time."

Officials had little information about the victim, who was the sole occupant of the house, and the only person in the home at the time of the fire.

"He's lived here for a long time but he lived here by himself and that's basically all we know about the gentleman at this time," Bell said.