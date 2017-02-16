Edmonton Fire Rescue is fighting a fire at an apartment fire in west Edmonton.

The fire call at the four-storey walk-up at 7611-172 St. came in around 8 a.m. Thursday.

As of 9 a.m. flames and large plumes of black smoke could be seen billowing from the roof, and firefighters were using mechanical ladders to reach the upper floors of the building.

Firefighters pour water onto flames consuming the roof of the building. (Gareth Hampshire/CBC)

The Westridge Estates B apartment complex, located in the Callingwood neighbourhood, is owned by Boardwalk Rentals.

People are being asked to avoid the area as the emergency response continues.

More to come