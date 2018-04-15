West Edmonton home destroyed in early morning fire

Seven people escaped a west Edmonton home that was gutted in a fire Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called to the home on 55th Avenue and 207th Street at about 6:20 a.m., said Edmonton Fire Rescue spokesperson Katie Stewart.

Seven units fought the fire, which was put out more than five hours later, at about 11:45 a.m.

The flames started in the attached garage and spread to the rest of the home, which was destroyed in the blaze. The residents managed to escape and weren't injured, Stewart said.

She noted that the flames were contained to the home where the fire started. However, two neighbouring houses were damaged, as the heat appeared to have melted the siding on the homes.

A fire rescue spokesperson says the flames were contained to the home. However, neighbouring houses still sustained damages from the heat. (Kaylen Small/CBC)

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire, and will remain on scene for the next few days.