A 90-year-old woman has died in hospital, three days after she and seven others were involved in a crash in west Edmonton.

Police say the woman was one of four passengers in a Honda CR-V hit by a Dodge Ram truck on Friday evening while turning south on 163rd Street from 92nd Avenue. The truck veered off the road and hit a tree before coming to rest in the front yard of a home.

The 90-year-old and a 59-year-old woman, both passengers in the Honda, were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The older woman died of her injuries on Sunday, police said. The second woman remains in hospital.

The Honda's driver, a 68-year-old man, and a fourth passenger, a 67-year-old woman, were not hurt.

Four people were in the truck. Two passengers, a seven-year-old girl and a 51-year-old woman, were sent to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The truck's 20-year-old driver and a 67-year-old passenger, both men, also escaped injury.

Police continue to investigate the crash, but say they believe speed may have been a factor. No charges have been laid at this time.