A fire that gutted a west-Edmonton apartment complex last week is now being investigated as an arson.

The fire broke out just after 8 a.m. on Feb 16 at the Westridge Estates B apartment complex in the Callingwood area.

A spokesperson with the Edmonton fire department said the fire has been deemed suspicious. The investigation was handed over to Edmonton police on Sunday.

The blaze caused an estimated $5.5 million worth of damage.

The alarm at the four-storey walk-up came in at 8:07 a.m. that morning. The blaze began in a third-floor suite and quickly ripped through the walls of the suite. Flames could be seen shooting from the roof.

The first firefighters arrived within minutes. Within an hour, 10 fire trucks and about 40 firefighters were at the scene, using ladders to rescue stranded residents.

Some tenants were forced to jump from their balconies to escape the smoke.

All escaped safely. One woman with mobility issues had to be rescued from her fourth-floor apartment. She was transported to hospital in stable condition.

Fire crews evacuated 102 suites in the apartment building, at 7611 172nd St.

The Red Cross is helping 46 people who were displaced by the fire.

The building is owned by Boardwalk Rental Communities.