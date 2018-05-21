West Edmonton fire causes apartment building to be evacuated

A fire in a west Edmonton apartment forced the evacuation of the whole building Monday.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to a call just after 1 p.m. at 100th Avenue and 154th Street.

Tenant Rajeev Roy, with his two-day old baby, tried to alert everyone as fast as he could.

"I went to the hallway and found heavy smoke, the black smoke and screaming inside," he said.

"I was afraid and totally exhausted at that time."

About 10 people were displaced from their main floor suites after the fire Monday, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said. (CBC)

Fire officials said the blaze was contained to one suite but that the whole building needed to be evacuated. The fire was declared out at 2:40 p.m.

That suite and the two above it are not habitable, said district chief Gary Gamble.

Edmonton Fire declared the blaze out at 2:40 p.m. Monday. (Gavin Graham)

Gamble said the fire, which started on the main floor, was brought under control quickly. Smoke and water damage on the main floor will displace about 10 tenants.

"It wouldn't be safe for them to stay on scene," Gamble said.

There were no injuries. The cause and damage costs are under investigation.