Wembley, Alta. is without water Saturday after the supply for the entire town was shut down due to a water main break.

Crews have not been able to isolate the break because of the "poor condition" of the older valves, according to the town's website. Just over 1,500 people live in Wembley, which is around 20 kilometres west of Grande Prairie.

"We are not sure at this time how long the repair will take but our Public Works Crew is working to complete the repair as quickly as possible," the website says.

An Alberta Emergency Alert issued just before 2 p.m. Saturday says the outage is expected to last about seven hours.

Residents are asked not to use the water. Drinking water is available at the Wembley Fire Hall at 9928 100th Street.