If you like getting into places for free, Alberta Culture Days, with special presentations and free activities at various venues until Sunday, is for you.

Edmonton Octoberfest showcases local, seasonal and craft brews. (Edmonton Octoberfest)

Edmonton Octoberfest is filling the Edmonton Expo Centre with music, dance and beer on Saturday and Sunday.

Popcorn and movie magic can be found at the Edmonton International Film Festival. In total more than 100 shorts and 50 full-length features on at a number of theatres until Oct. 7.

Classic car enthusiasts are revved up about the 25th anniversary celebrations of the Reynolds-Alberta Museum in Wetaskiwin with free admission this weekend and cake on Saturday to mark the milestone.

Reynolds-Alberta Museum staffer Cynthia Blackmore sits in the drive-in theatre where you can catch classic cartoons on the big screen. (John Robertson/CBC)

The squad from FC Edmonton faces off against the San Francisco Deltas at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Clarke Field.

An afternoon with Chris Hadfield promises to be an out-of-this-world experience. The Canadian astronaut is speaking at the Northern Jubilee Auditorium Sunday at 2 p.m.

Astronaut Chris Hadfield dazzles audiences with his tale from space. (University of Alberta Faculty of Science)

Send in the clowns for the Play the Fool Festival on until Sunday. This festival of clown and physical comedy will fill La Cité francophone with laughter.

The Edmonton Eskimos will be looking for a hard-to-come-by win when they face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

Bannock and Borscht will be on offer at the Shumka Dance Centre on 10515 111th St. on Saturday and Sunday. A free event celebrating Indigenous and Ukrainian cultures and some pretty cool creative collaborations.

Dying on Second is the latest offering from local author E.C. Bell. (Eileen Bell)

Sport and history are at the heart of a ball game book launch on Saturday at John Fry Park from 2-4 featuring local author E.C. Bell.

Expect a slam-dunk of a good time with the crowd-pleasing Harlem Globetrotters. They bounce into the Edmonton Expo Centre with shows until Saturday.

Celebrate the 20th birthday bash of the Francis Winspear Centre for Music with cake, free concerts and behind the scenes tours on Sunday from 12:45 p.m. to 5 p.m.

