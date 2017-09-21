If you like getting into places for free, then this weekend is for you.

It's free admission day on Sunday at City of Edmonton recreation centres and attractions, which include the Muttart Conservatory, Edmonton Valley Zoo, Fort Edmonton Park and other venues.

Join CBC Edmonton's Adrienne Pan for the mid-autumn lantern festival. (CBC)

The Mid-Autumn Lantern Festival is on in Sir Winston Churchill Square Saturday from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The costumes and crowds will be out for the Comic and Entertainment Expo on Saturday and Sunday at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

Etsy Made in Canada showcases close to 200 toy makers, photographers, woodworkers, clothing designers and more at the Shaw Conference Centre on Saturday and Sunday.

You can unleash your inner aviator at open cockpit day at the Alberta Aviation Museum. (CBC)

You can take off to the Alberta Aviation Museum for its Open Cockpit Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The Garneau Theatre is home to the Dreamspeakers International Film Festival until Saturday.

Christine Frederick is the executive director in charge of the Dreamspeakers Film Festival. (Sam Martin/CBC)

The hills and the Northern Jubilee Auditorium are alive with The Sounds of Music with the story of Marie and the von Trapp family on until Sunday.

The Dig In St. Albert Horticulinary Festival is on at various venues until Saturday.

Vignettes Design Series incorporates food, art and design from now until October 15 at the old reuse centre downtown at 10004-103A Avenue.

Many former students will be breaking out their green and gold for the University of Alberta Alumni Weekend which will be filled with campus events.

For more fun features and community events you can tune into Our Edmonton on Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday and Monday at 11 a.m., on CBC TV. If you'd like to let us know about an event send us an email: ouredmonton@cbc.ca