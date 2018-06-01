Wedding DVD found in ditch returned to owners, Ponoka RCMP say

The owners of a wedding DVD found in a ditch in the Ponoka area on Tuesday have been found, RCMP say.

In a media release on Saturday, RCMP say a family member was able to identify the people in the video after images from the video were released Friday.

"The video is being returned, and both the RCMP and the owner of the video are happy with the outcome," RCMP said.

Ponoka RCMP had asked the public for help Friday in returning the wedding DVD to its owners.

'A very special wedding'

"We can see that the names of the people getting married are Kevin and Nancy," said Cpl. Laurel Scott. "And this wedding was back in 2005, the wedding date was July 23."

The DVD was found in the Ponoka area on Range Road 260, Scott said.

RCMP wouldn't release the video due to privacy concerns but provided a still photo.

Investigators believe the wedding may have taken place in a hospital.

"A wedding is a wedding, but this is obviously a very special wedding so we have to think that somebody would sure like to get this DVD back," Scott said.

Privacy laws limit the RCMP's ability to check records.

"We can't get information for example through registries, of course, because that information is protected under FOIP," she said.

"So we're putting out a plea that if anybody recognizes this couple to call the Ponoka RCMP detachment."