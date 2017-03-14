Colleen Wiebe's wedding dress still stunk of smoke after the Fort McMurray wildfire burned blocks away from her home last May.

But after a five-month wait for a fire-restoration company return Wiebe's wardrobe, only a portion of her wedding dress apparently came back.

"I looked at it right away and I was like, 'Where's the rest of my dress?'" Wiebe said. "I checked it to make sure it wasn't folded up in the back and it wasn't. I only got part of my wedding dress."

On the left is a picture of Colleen Wiebe in her wedding dress when she got married in 1993. On the right is a picture of the same dress she got back after her insurance company sent her clothes to a dry cleaner. (David Thurton/ CBC)

Wiebe is going public about an "unacceptable" cleaning service she says she received from Alberta Fire Restoration and their contractor EnviroClean Drycleaners.

She also said some of her clothes came back stained with pink dots and perfumed with a scent she described as the odour-eliminating product Febreze.

Now she wants the restoration company to reimburse her for the white lace wedding dress with white pearls and iridescent white rhinestones. Wiebe values the dress at over $1,500.

A picture of Colleen Wiebe's full wedding dress lays next two half the wedding dress she received from the dry cleaners. (David Thurton/ CBC)

More than 2,400 homes and structures were destroyed in the May wildfire. Immediately after the disaster, the Insurance Bureau of Canada said 45,000 insurance claims were filed.

Although many claims were for complete home rebuilds, some policyholders claimed compensation for smoke damage and the replacement of contents like clothes.

Wiebe said her insurance company agreed to pay the restoration company to remove the smoke smell from her clothes, including her wedding dress.

"Lots of smoke smell in the house. It was very, very smokey," she said. "Everything stunk."

'It is absolutely not acceptable'

Alberta Fire Restoration declined to do an interview with CBC News, but told Wiebe and CBC that any questions about the whereabouts of the rest her wedding dress and her other concerns should be directed to EnviroClean Drycleaners.

EnviroClean Drycleaners said in a statement it has no record of receiving a wedding dress with the Wiebe's belongings and the company said it's willing to meet the Wiebes to discuss the odour in the clothes.

The dry cleaner also said customers should look carefully before reporting something missing.

Wiebe said she searched through all the clothes she received twice from the dry cleaners and could not find the rest of her dress.

Colleen Wiebe has a room filled with clothes that were taken to a Fort McMurray dry cleaning company after they smelled like smoke following the May wildfire. Wiebe said many of the clothes came back rank with the smell of Febreze and some were stained. (David Thurton/ CBC)

She is now stuck with half of a dress that she was hoping wear again on her 25th wedding anniversary next year.

"That dress was filled with a lot of love," Wiebe said, wiping away a tear. "It was chosen because I was going to wear it for a lifetime commitment."

She said the restoration company ultimately needs to take responsibility for the mishap and she will not accept their claim the company is not at fault.

"It is absolutely not acceptable. They removed our wedding dress as well as our other contents. They are fully responsible for the storage and whatever happens to our items until they are back in our personal possession."

Follow David Thurton, CBC's Fort McMurray correspondent, on Facebook, Twitter and via email.