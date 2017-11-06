A man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover in northern Alberta on Sunday morning.

RCMP say the man was driving a car north on Highway 2 and rolled near Township Road 744 near Webster at around 8:30 a.m.

The driver, a 35-year-old man from Clairmont, died at the scene. A passenger was taken to hospital and treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Road conditions were icy at the time, RCMP said in a media release. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

RCMP are not releasing the man's identity.

Webster is around 30 kilometres north of Grande Prairie.