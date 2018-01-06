The internet is feeling the love for identical quadruplets living near Grande Prairie, after an adorable new video of the toddlers was posted online recently.

20-month-old Emily, McKayla, Abigail and Grace Webb had just finished watching Disney's Moana when they began hugging each other.

Their mother, Bethani Webb, quickly recorded the tender moment on her phone and shared the video on the girls' Facebook page, "Webb Quadruplets Updates."

Facebook users around the world let out a collective "awww," and the video went on to earn more than 45 million views in its first week online.

"I was definitely, definitely shocked there were that many views. I was thinking maybe we'd get a couple thousand views," Webb said Saturday morning.

People from Australia, the Philippines, the United States and other countries have commented on the video of the quadruplets from Hythe, Alta., a town around 60 kilometres northwest of Grande Prairie.

But the quadruplets are no strangers to online stardom.

The naturally-conceived quadruplets received international attention when they were born in May 2016. A nurse told Webb and her husband Tim that the odds of having naturally-conceived quadruplets are one in 67 million.

The four girls were back in the spotlight when their parents posted a video of their first birthday and a cake smash. That video was watched on Facebook more than 37,000 times.

Webb says the newest video of her girls hugging is the most watched video the couple has posted online of their girls. She says she thinks the video's popularity is simply due to its cute message.

"There doesn't seem to be a lot of love recently," Webb said.

"Everything that is happening is negative and seeing something happy, cute and loving is a great change."