Two people face charges after several prohibited high-powered weapons were recovered from a black-market machine-gun fabricating operation west of Edmonton.

Two homemade MAC-11 submachine pistols were among the weapons, allegedly manufactured at a professional-grade machinist shop in Parkland County without the knowledge of the shop's owner.

The homemade MAC-11s were outfitted with suppressors and oversized magazines. They were fully automatic, and one pull of the trigger would result in the entire magazine of 30 rounds being fired in "just seconds," an Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) news release said Wednesday.

ALERT is still investigating how many MAC-11s were manufactured, but believes some "have found their way to the criminal market."

Officers seized four prohibited firearms, including this Beretta handgun equipped with a suppressor. (ALERT)

ALERT said its Edmonton guns and gangs unit concluded its investigation on Aug. 17. Officers searched two Edmonton homes and a rural property in Parkland County.

Officers seized four prohibited firearms in total, including a Beretta handgun equipped with a suppressor and a modified Suomi submachine gun with two oversized magazines.

The eight-month long investigation began after the RCMP's national weapons enforcement support team received a tip about an Edmonton man trafficking firearms.

A man, 37 and a woman, 29, were arrested and jointly charged with a total of 62 criminal offences, including firearms trafficking and trafficking a prohibited device.

Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 18.

Investigators are expected to release more details on the case at a news conference starting at 11 a.m. MT Wednesday at ALERT's Edmonton headquarters.