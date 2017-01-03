The family of a man fatally shot by Edmonton police are calling for the inquiry that found the officer's actions were justified to be overturned and a new one ordered.

Wanda Bearboy and her siblings want a new inquiry where they can call witnesses and get a fuller picture of what happened the night their brother Kinling Robin fire was killed.

The family's application for a judicial review will be heard on Jan. 20.

'We have many questions about what happened.' - Wanda Bearboy

"We have many questions about what happened," Bearboy said in an interview with CBC News. "We're looking for answers, still."

Fire, 39, died from gunshot wounds inflicted by Const. Brendan Power in the early hours of March 31, 2011 after a confrontation in the parking lot behind Fire's west-end apartment building.

An investigation in 2012 by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team determined Power's actions were justified and that he wouldn't be charged.

The report into the fatality inquiry that followed in 2015 came to a similar conclusion, stating the constable's actions were "justifiable use of lethal force by a police officer against an armed assailant."

The report explains Fire had taken a bottle of sleeping pills and was driving around his neighbourhood erratically. Police boxed in his vehicle when he returned home. When Fire stepped out, he was wielding a metal bar.

Bearboy said the fact the officer was cleared doesn't worry her as much as the process of getting to that result. She's filed an affidavit outlining her concerns.

'The way the whole case was handled was not right'

Despite numerous calls to Alberta Justice seeking information about the fatality inquiry, Bearboy told CBC News that the family was shut out of the process.

When they finally found out that it would take place on June 8 and 9, 2015, they had less than two weeks to prepare and couldn't come up with enough money to hire a lawyer to represent them.

"I feel the way the whole case was handled was not right," said Bearboy, who spoke on behalf of the family "capably and helpfully," according to the fatality inquiry report.

Bearboy had no prior experience with judicial procedures and said she arrived at the courthouse on the first day to 1,000 pages of documents.

She didn't know she could ask for an adjournment.

She also didn't know she was allowed to call witnesses.

The fatality inquiry report cites testimonies from multiple police officers, including Power and his partner, Const. Brent Fox, who was there when Fire was shot. The inquiry judge heard from two civilians who witnessed the incident, but noted in the report that their accounts were "unreliable" where they deviated from the officers' testimony.

Bearboy lived in the same apartment building as her brother at the time of his death but has since moved back to Saskatchewan.

She said she didn't see what happened in the moments before Fire was shot, but arrived home before he was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he died.

"It was really upsetting to see him laying there," Bearboy said,

"As soon as they shot him, he was laying on the ground and they ripped his shirt open and started working on him. But when myself, my daughter and my granddaughter came around the corner, we saw the police with his knee on his chest holding him to the ground."

Family gets legal representation

If given the chance, Bearboy said the family would call other witnesses including people who were with Fire right before his run-in with the police. They want a fuller picture of what happened that night.

Bearboy said the family wants to be included so that they can get the closure they need to move on.

"The result, well, it's still fuzzy," she said. "We had witnesses there and I don't know how our witnesses got pushed aside."

Bearboy didn't know counsel for the inquiry was supposed to help the family and feels that didn't happen.

In the affidavit, she swore that she overheard a conversation between Edmonton police officers and their counsel outside the courthouse where the inquiry was taking place. She said their lawyers told them not to worry because the family was not represented.

'We were alone and it was very hard on us.' - Wanda Bearboy

"I wasn't sure if I really heard that properly, but my husband was standing right there and he confirmed what I heard," Bearboy said. "It kind of made me kind of sad because we were alone and it was very hard on us."

Tom Engel and Samantha Labahn, of Engel Law Office, are helping the family now at a discounted rate.

The firm has applied to provide the next-of-kin with government-funded counsel in fatality inquiries, but has been unsuccessful on the basis that the inquiry judge and counsel are supposed to ensure the process is fair.

"When we look at Ms. Bearboy's case and Mr. Fire's inquiry, we see that that is not happening," Labhan said.

"In our view, this case is very illustrative of the issues that are present at these inquiries."

