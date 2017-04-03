Concerns about start times of NHL games and whether to move closer to B.C. or Saskatchewan time zones have prompted further discussion on a bill eliminating daylight saving time in Alberta.

The NDP MLA behind the bill, Thomas Dang, said 82 per cent of nearly 26,000 respondents to his survey wanted to end DST.

However, MLAs say staying on the same time all year while most of the country changes clocks twice a year could create some unforeseen circumstances.

If the bill passes as is, it would leave Alberta one hour ahead of B.C. in the summer and two hours ahead the rest of the year.

Wildrose MLA Derek Fildebrandt has heard from Alberta-based Vancouver Canucks fans who worry about late nights watching their team play on TV.

The Calgary Flames have also raised concerns about the timing of games both for fans who go to the games in person and for those in other parts of the country watching on TV.

"It tells me we need more time," said Wildrose MLA Scott Cyr. "I believe that more conversations need to take place and, as legislators, we need to think about whether this is a discussion that we should make unilaterally.

"This was brought into Alberta in its form with two plebiscites and this is something that may need to happen again."

NDP MLA Jessica Littlewood said decisions still need to be made about what time to adopt as people have different opinions.

"If they have more ties or more integration with Saskatchewan, they definitely want to have a time closer to that, and when they have ties or land or other property or family in B.C., they want to go to a time that's closer to B.C. time," she said.

The bill will now move to the committee on Alberta's economic future for more discussion.