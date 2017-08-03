The August long weekend is upon on us and there's no shortage of stuff to keep you busy.

For many Edmontonians this is the biggie of the summer! It's the Servus Heritage Festival from Saturday to Monday in Hawrelak Park. You can take in the language, culture, heritage and food of 100 countries in more than 70 pavilions.

Food, language and culture on displayed at the Servus Heritage Festival on in Edmonton's Hawrelak Park. (CBC)

Galloping into Amberlea Meadows in Leduc County is the RCMP Musical Ride from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The lawn chairs and cowboy hats will be out in Camrose for Big Valley Jamboree. This years musical guests include Keith Urban, Willie Nelson and Gord Bamford for the event's 25th anniversary edition which runs until Saturday.

Thousands of music lovers converging on Camrose for the 25th anniversary Big Valley Jamboree. (CBC)

Under the big tent at Festival Place in Sherwood Park expect entertainment, workshops and presentations as part of Chautauqua 150 starting Saturday and running until Aug. 20.

In another big tent visible from Wayne Gretzky Drive is Cirque Du Soliel's Kurios which is wowing crowds at Northlands with evening and matinee performances until Aug. 13.

Fairies, pirates, music, a corn maze and, of course, berries are at the heart of the Fairy Berry Festival on at Prairie Gardens & Adventure Farm from Saturday to Monday.

Amberlea Meadows in Leduc County hosting the RCMP Musical Ride. (CBC)

Speaking of berries, the 32nd annual Blueberry Bluegrass and Country Music Festival fills Heritage Park in Stony Plain from Friday to Sunday. New this year are country dances featuring Portland, Oregon's Caleb Klauder Country Band and St. Paul, Alta., fiddling champion Calvin Vollrath.

Alberta fiddler Calvin Vollrath taking part in this years Blueberry Bluegrass Festival. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Reconciliation is at the centre of a new free exhibit at the Borealis Gallery at the federal building on the grounds of the Alberta Legislature. You can catch The Dream We Form By Being Together until Oct. 1.

PGA Tour stars and celebrity Pro-Am players like Wayne Gretzky, Glen Sather and Grant Fuhr taking part in the Oil Country Championship on at the Windermere Golf and Country Club on until Sunday.

You can see more community events on Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV. If you'd like to let us know about an event sent us an email: ouredmonton@cbc.ca