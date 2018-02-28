A broken water main in downtown Edmonton turned a street into an icy pond.

Water gushed onto the sidewalk and street from a water main under the Crash Hotel, at the corner of 102A Avenue and 103rd Street on Wednesday morning.

The call came in to EPCOR at 2:30 a.m., spokesperson Tim LeRiche said.

Crews have been on scene ever since, he said.

A portion of the bike lane at 103rd Street has been closed because of the excess water and ice on the street.

Traffic is still able to move along 102A Avenue.