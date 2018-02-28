A broken water main in downtown Edmonton turned a street into an icy pond. 

Water gushed onto the sidewalk and street from a water main under the Crash Hotel, at the corner of 102A Avenue and 103rd Street on Wednesday morning. 

The call came in to EPCOR at 2:30 a.m., spokesperson Tim LeRiche said. 

Crews have been on scene ever since, he said.

A portion of the bike lane at 103rd Street has been closed because of the excess water and ice on the street.

Traffic is still able to move along 102A Avenue.

water main break edmonton

The water main break happened under the Crash Hotel at 102A Avenue and 103rd Street. (Phil Laplante Jr/CBC)