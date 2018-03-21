A water main break has flooded a residential area of north Edmonton.

The break happened in the area of 121st Street between 150th and 152nd Avenue just after 9 p.m. Tuesday night, EPCOR spokesman Tim LeRiche said.

The break has been isolated, and crews will begin digging to repair it this morning.

Two waters tanks have been brought in to service in the area until repairs are complete, LeRiche said.

Traffic in the area will be affected as crews continue to work.