A ban on non-essential water use has been lifted for Strathcona County.

The ban was imposed Friday afternoon, after a line break disrupted the Epcor water supply into Sherwood Park. The line break left the county with a two-day water supply.

People were being asked to use water only for essential purposes, such as drinking and cooking, to take shorter showers and to delay doing laundry and dishes if possible.

The ban was lifted Saturday morning after the line was repaired. Water production operations are returning to normal, the county said in a news release.

Residents are still encouraged to monitor their water use and make water conservation a habit.