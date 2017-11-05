Water has been restored to the town of Wembley, Alta., after a water main break Saturday, but a boil water advisory is now in place.

Water supply for the entire town was shut down Saturday afternoon due to the water main break. Crews were not able to immediately fix the break because of the "poor condition" of the older valves, according to the town's website.

​The water was restored just before 10 p.m. Saturday, according to Alberta Emergency Alert. A boiled water advisory is now in place.

Residents are asked to boil water for at least one minute before drinking or using it during the advisory.

Just over 1,500 people live in Wembley, which is around 20 kilometres west of Grande Prairie.