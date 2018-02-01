Edmonton's garbage operations need a overhaul, the city's auditor says in a new report released Thursday.

The audit found that the amount of waste diverted from the landfill to the waste management centre has declined over the past five years.

In 2013, 49.5 percent of residential garbage went to the waste management centre for processing. That amount dropped to 35.7 percent by 2016.

When the facility was created, the goal was to eventually keep 90 per cent of residential waste out of the landfill.

The auditor also found that the waste services branch didn't provide enough information to make a conclusion about the effectiveness or efficiency of the service.

The report also found the city isn't on par with other municipalities in its composting, separating, processing, and disposal services.

Edmonton has an all-encompassing waste management system that includes composting, recycling electronics, a biofuels facility, a paper facility and a landfill.

It's estimated a million tonnes of waste is generated by Edmonton residents and businesses each year.

The city is expected to respond to the audit on Thursday afternoon.