Police are asking for help to find a 34-year-old man suspected in the death of an Edmonton senior whose body was discovered a week after he died.

The body of Frederick John Dunn was found Saturday in a north Edmonton home in the area of 135th Street and 124B Avenue.

Police believe the 67-year-old was killed sometime between Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13.

"We urge anyone who saw or spoke to Mr. Dunn during that timeline, or in the days prior, to contact police immediately," Staff Sgt. Bill Clark said in a news release Tuesday.

An autopsy Tuesday determined that Dunn had suffered a fatal cut to the neck.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Walter James Jenkins (also known as JJ). Investigators believe Jenkins may be in the area of Rimbey, Alta, 145 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

Investigators don't believe Jenkins and Dunn knew each other. Dunn's body was found after police received a call to check on his welfare.

Police are asking anyone with information about Dunn's death or Jenkins' whereabouts to contact police.