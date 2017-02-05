RCMP have charged a man with second-degree murder relating to the death of Christopher O'Reilly in Warburg on Jan. 29.

The 29-year-old was arrested Saturday in north Edmonton without incident after the RCMP issued a warrant two days earlier.

On Jan. 29, RCMP were called to a residential area in Warburg about 9 p.m. When they arrived, they found O'Reilly, 36, unconscious.

He was transported to a hospital in Leduc but later died of his injuries, police said.

Police declared the death a homicide four days later, simultaneously issuing a warrant for the 29-year-old man.

His first court appearance is in Breton on Feb. 8.