An Edmonton theatre company has cancelled its upcoming production of Othello, after the decision to cast a white woman in the leading role prompted anger and threats against their actors.

Walterdale Theatre Associates issued a statement Tuesday, announcing the sudden cancellation of the Shakespearean tragedy, which had been set to open Feb. 8.

The statement indicated that "both online and in person threats" were received by members of the production from people who were angered by the casting of Linette J. Smith as Othello.

The role of the "Moorish prince" is traditionally filled by a person of colour.

The threats have been referred to police, theatre management said.

"This is a heart-breaking decision, but as a community of volunteers and artists, we can't continue with a production where the safety of members of our cast has been threatened," said Adam Kuss, president of the board of directors of Walterdale Theatre in a statement.

The production was being billed as a "post-apocalyptic" interpretation of the Shakespearean classic, promising audiences would be "transported to a post-apocalyptic, muscular, survivalist, gender-bending future, equal parts classical excellence, Mad Max, and David Bowie — definitely not your parents' Shakespeare!"

Anne Marie Szucs, artistic director of Walterdale Theatre and director of Othello, said other members of the theatre community had expressed concern over the casting of the play.

'We're sorry this caused offence.' - Anne Marie Szucs, director, Othello

"We understand and appreciate those concerns," Szucs said in a statement

"The vision we were presenting for this 400-year-old play was a post-apocalyptic world where traditional power structures were inverted and where the focus was on the battle between the sexes. We're sorry this caused offence."

Patrons who already purchased tickets for the production are encouraged to contact Walterdale Theatre for ticketing information.

'The cost of excluding race was too much'

Smith declined an interview request from CBC Edmonton, but posted a lengthy public statement on her Facebook page apologizing for her role in the production's cancellation.

"I made a mistake, I am so sorry and I own it 100 per cent," Smith said in her statement. "I did not think through in the accepting [the role] of Othello and the impact and pain it would cause.

'I did not think through in the accepting of Othello and the impact and pain it would cause' - Linette J. Smith, actor

"My initial response to playing the role was that with a woman in the role that there might be discussion about women in power roles, a conversation about the marginalization of women, and normalization of differently gendered relationships.

"In my naivety, I thought the casting might bring those ideas to the story but no matter how promising the benefits, the cost of excluding race was too much."

Though her intentions were well-placed, Smith said her decision to accept the role and "step into "Othello's shoes" was misguided, and contradicts her dedication to inclusiveness as an actor and longtime youth theatre instructor.

Smith indicated that, in light of the controversy, she chose to quit the production, leaving "some amazing actors in a terrible place."