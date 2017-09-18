Early Monday, before most commuters were even in their vehicles, the City of Edmonton made the switch.

Shortly before 6 a.m., barricades were moved and fortunate drivers were treated to being the first to drive northbound over the North Saskatchewan River using the brand-new Walterdale Bridge.

"Two lanes of the Walterdale Bridge are open," said Adam Laughlin, deputy city manager of integrated infrastructure services. "Not quite there, but this is a milestone for this project for sure."

Opening the new bridge was a quiet affair. No politicians were present for an official opening. But honks from occasional excited drivers were all the fanfare needed.

The $155-million project had been scheduled to open two years ago.

The contractor is still racking up penalties of $17,000 per day due to the delays.

Laughlin said the city will look at relaxing some of the penalties when the third lane and both walkways are completed.

Sun rises on the two bridges bearing the name Walterdale. (John Robertson/CBC)

The third lane and west pedestrian sidewalk are scheduled to open some time in October. The shared-use trails on the east side will open later in the fall.

That will make way for the eventual demolition of the old Walterdale Bridge, which has spanned the river for more than a century..

"The pieces that are salvageable will be salvaged," Laughlin said. He said some pieces of the old structure may be used in future projects in the river valley.

The original Walterdale Bridge was constructed in 1913 and finished in 1914.

The girder style design was fairly common for the time, including the see-through steel deck.

Vehicles finally travelling over the new Walterdale Bridge Monday morning. (John Robertson/CBC)

"It would have replaced the earlier ferry that John Walter ran across," said city archivist Kathryn Ivany.

"Edmonton is always progressing, there is always something giving way and something new that's coming along."

Then in the 1950s through to the '70s, several plans were suggested to update or replace it.

"So I think that the fact that we finally got a new Walterdale Bridge — after approximately 50-odd years of trying — is impressive," Ivany said. "So a two year delay is not too bad."

An archive photo from 1915 showing the Walterdale and High Level bridges. (City of Edmonton Archives EA-10325)

The old green bridge will be remembered for the sounds it made as vehicles crossed it.

Rae Lea came down to take pictures Monday of the "singing bridge," as her family called it.

"Just the way the grooves on the road, I guess, when you drove across it, it just made these noises." Lea said, laughing at the memory.

Others remembered the same noises as concerning.

"I am going to be happy not to hear that same vibration every time I crossed that bridge," said Vikram Kapoor

"I'm really excited about the new bridge. I actually drove to work this morning because I knew it would be open and it was a heck of an experience."