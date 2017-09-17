Edmonton's new Walterdale Bridge will finally open to traffic Monday — two years later than initially projected.

The $155-million project will have two of its three lanes open just in time for the Monday morning commute, city officials said in a Sunday statement.

The bridge isn't quite finished yet, as more work is necessary on the north side of the bridge that can't be completed until the old Walterdale Bridge is closed. The city expects to have all three lanes open in October.

The new bridge's sidewalk is also not completed yet, while crews complete sidewalk connections between existing paths and the new structure.

The city said the shared-use path will open later this fall but some of the connections can't be completed until the old bridge is destroyed — work which is expected to be finished next year.

The bridge is expected to last for the next 100 years.