A construction worker is dead after being seriously injured at the Walterdale Bridge construction site in Edmonton on Tuesday.

A man in his 60s was found unconscious on the site Tuesday around noon, Lloyd Wips, spokesperson for Occupational Health and Safety said in an interview with CBC News Thursday.

The worker was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries later that day, Wips said.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

"His injuries are the result of contact with a vehicle or equipment," Wips said. "The nature of the contact is unknown at this point."

OHS officers have been on site since Tuesday and are actively investigating, Wips said.

A stop work order is in place at the construction site and will remain in place until the on site investigation is complete.