East sidewalk on Walterdale Bridge to be closed for up to 3 weeks

Starting May 22, the east side of the Walterdale Bridge multi-use path will be closed.

The west side will remain open for pedestrians, cyclists

The east sidewalk on the Walterdale Bridge is scheduled to close for up to three weeks on May 22 as crews work to finish the bridge accesses. (CBC )

The sidewalk on the east side of the Walterdale Bridge is set to close at 6 a.m. on May 22 so crews can finish work on the bridge's north and south accesses.

Crews will be installing permanent connections to replace temporary ones made this winter, according to a city news release sent Friday morning. 

The closure is expected to last three weeks, ending in about mid-June, although the path could reopen sooner if the work is done early.

The west sidewalk will be open during this time for pedestrians and cyclists.

