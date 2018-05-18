East sidewalk on Walterdale Bridge to be closed for up to 3 weeks

The sidewalk on the east side of the Walterdale Bridge is set to close at 6 a.m. on May 22 so crews can finish work on the bridge's north and south accesses.

Crews will be installing permanent connections to replace temporary ones made this winter, according to a city news release sent Friday morning.

The closure is expected to last three weeks, ending in about mid-June, although the path could reopen sooner if the work is done early.

The west sidewalk will be open during this time for pedestrians and cyclists.