Woman killed in single-vehicle rollover near Wainwright

A 29-year-old driver is dead after her vehicle rolled into a ditch near Wainwright late Monday.

The incident happened at 11:30 p.m. on Highway 14 just west of the city, RCMP said in a media release.

The woman was driving west on the highway when her vehicle hit the ditch and tolled. She died at the scene.

She was the only occupant of the vehicle, and no other vehicles were involved. Police say the road was dry and the weather was clear at the time of the rollover.

RCMP are not releasing the woman's name.

Wainwright is about 205 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.