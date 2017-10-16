The doors have been knocked, the debates have been debated, and now all that's left is for voters to cast their ballots.

Today is municipal election day in Alberta.

The mayor's race in Edmonton has 12 people challenging the incumbent Don Iveson, who is seeking his second term in the mayor's chair. Iveson will be casting his own ballot at 9 a.m.

There will be at least three newcomers going to council by the end of the day, as Ward 4 Coun. Ed Gibbons, Ward 5 Coun. Michael Oshry and Ward 9 Coun. Bryan Anderson are not running for re-election.

Voters will choose nine Edmonton public school trustees and seven Catholic trustees.

When they show up at the poll, voters will have to indicate which school board election they want to vote in, and then choose a candidate in their ward.

In Edmonton, polling stations open at 9 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Results will start to come in shortly afterwards, with all results on the Edmonton elections site by 11 p.m.

Each of 12 wards in Edmonton will be represented by one councillor and the mayor. (Supplied: City of Edmonton)

Iain MacLean, director of elections for the city of Edmonton, says people who are in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

"We take one of our election workers, put them at the end of the line, and then it goes through until that last person votes," MacLean said Friday. "So if you show up after 8 o'clock, you will not have the opportunity to vote."

Mayoral races

Residents of St. Albert, Leduc, and Beaumont will have a new mayor as none of their incumbents chose to run for another term.

Leduc County will also have a new mayor. Under the county's system, voters elect seven councillors, who then choose a mayor from amongst themselves on Oct. 24.

Current mayor and long-term councillor John Whaley is not running this election.

In Strathcona County, the current mayor, Roxanne Carr, is being challenged by four candidates, including former mayor Linda Osinchuk and former PC MLA Jacquie Fenske.

People who want to vote have to present identification with proof of address: an Alberta driver's license, a personal cheque, bank or credit card statement, or utilities bill.

A birth certificate, Canadian passport, Alberta health card, student or work identification will not be accepted.

Voters have to be at least 18 years of age, a Canadian citizen, a resident of Alberta since April 16, 2017, and a resident of the municipality they are voting in.

Of course, voters can only cast a ballot once.