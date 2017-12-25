When he's not writing traffic tickets, Fadhl Abu-Ghanem volunteers his time with Edmonton youth.

A transit peace officer and former corrections officer, Abu-Ghanem works with children at the Boys and Girls Club and Big Brothers, Big Sisters Edmonton, volunteers with immigrants and refugees at the Edmonton Mennonite Centre for Newcomers, and serves with the Safety Summit of Edmonton.

Abu-Ghanem, who was featured in a CBC Edmonton AM radio series that profiled 'super volunteers,' said helping troubled children and teens gives him the kind of joy his day job never could.

"Law enforcement work can be difficult sometimes, and volunteering is one of my coping strategies, dealing with stress," he said.

"I like giving back to the community and these kids, especially when they're in their most vulnerable state. Helping youth who aren't headed in the right direction is satisfying for me."

'I wanted to do something more'

The Syrian-born Palestinian spent his childhood in Ottawa before moving to Edmonton a few years ago.

He started his career working as a corrections officer at Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre in May 2014.

His time working inside the prison was an eye-opener.

"One of the very first things I realized was, a lot of young people were being incarcerated for criminal activity," said Abu-Ghanem.

"My shifts at the jail were 12 hours and I was spending a lot of time talking with the offenders, just trying to learn from them and figure out how they ended up in jail, what happened."

Hearing the stories of young inmates inspired Abu-Ghanem to give back, and try to help young people find their way.

He began volunteering with programs designed to help at-risk youth. He realized that he could be a role model for young men on the wrong path.

"A lot of these young males had no male figure in their life, and while working at the detention centre ... I realized that I wanted to do something more," he said.

"I wanted to start a program for youth, to put them in the right direction for success."

When he moved to Edmonton, he decided to mentor inner-city students.

He began working with the All in for Youth initiative at Spruce Avenue School, which focuses on getting youth successfully through high school. Watching his first class of students graduate was among the most rewarding moments of his life, he said.

"I talk to them about what kind of careers they want, the importance of respect," he said.

"I talk to them about how little things that they do, depending on who they're hanging around with, can have can have a huge impact on their lives."

'There is a barrier'

At first, he usually kept his history with law enforcement secret, worried that it might alienate kids.

"I know there is a barrier between minority youth and law enforcement, and I didn't want to come across as a person of authority," he said.

"I allowed them the opportunity to get to know me and how I got through some of the barriers when I was that age. And once I felt there was a positive rapport, I was able to start being honest with them about the kind of work that I do.

"I used that rapport to bridge that barrier. They saw that I was really involved and really invested in what they were doing, and I was really invested their success."

