On the day he murdered two men, Jayme Pasieka drank wine, donned tactical gear and bought two knives at the army surplus store.

The 32-year-old then drove to a west-end Loblaws warehouse and stabbed six co-workers — killing two —before driving to a liquor store to buy more wine and resume drinking.

Those details are revealed in three psychiatric reports written by Alberta Hospital Edmonton forensic psychiatrist Roger Brown and submitted during Pasieka's trial, which ended in a guilty verdict last Friday.

But the assessments also revealed troubling signs long before the incident, including untreated mental illness, gang membership, substance abuse, trafficking, and a preoccupation with the military and weapons that began in childhood.

Elementary school teachers informed Pasieka's parents he brought toy guns to class, drew pictures of weapons and portrayed himself as a warrior, according to Brown's Feb. 27, 2017 report.

"The idea that he believed he required weapons to protect himself is one that his parents suspected persisted throughout his school age years and into his adulthood," wrote Brown.

That same report identifies a 2008 vehicle collision that left Pasieka with a concussion and also led to a psychiatric assessment. In it, Pasieka revealed he belonged to a gang and sold cocaine for several years starting when he was 16. It also identified long-term cocaine use, suicidal tendencies and depression.

Two years later, Pasieka's mental health was once again being appraised after charges that included assault with a weapon, wrote Brown. In the pre-sentence assessment, Pasieka stated he had acted "under the orders of the Queen," wrote Brown, noting relatives described him as delusional and paranoid.

Voice of Satan

"On one occasion Mr. Pasieka, while dining with family at a restaurant, commented that he believed the waiter was spying on him and expressed thoughts about beating up the waiter," said Brown's report, which also noted accounts of Pasieka's obsession with the military and the possibility he was suffering from schizophrenia.

"A psychiatric consultation was recommended to the court for the purpose of clarifying his diagnosis and treatment needs, although there is no information to suggest that such an assessment ever occurred," the report said.

Meanwhile, Pasieka's mood was being severely affected by the voices he heard for several years, including the days leading up to the offense, wrote Brown. Among them, the voice of Satan suggested Pasieka "was going to suffer" while other voices commanded him to commit suicide or hurt someone else.

Brown's report indicates that Feb. 28 was not the first time Pasieka had threatened a co-worker with a weapon. Two weeks earlier, a colleague alleged Pasieka approached him quietly, "brandishing a sharp piece of wood," before turning and walking away.

Pasieka is expected to be sentenced March 31st.

andrea.huncar@cbc.ca @andreahuncar

