Rodrigo Ramos remembers the moment he decided to leave his construction job with its steady income and risk everything on a food truck.

He and his friend Ernesto were at work building a backyard deck in June 2015. It was near the end of their shift, they were hungry, and began talking about the tacos they would often cook together. Then Ernesto shared some words of advice in Spanish.

"He called me hijo — 'my son,' " — Ramos said, remembering he was lugging a plank of wood on his shoulder when he heard the next words. " 'You must open a tacos business.' "

A little more than two years later, Ramos and his girlfriend Harlie Galino Dumaguing are the owners and operators of Viva Los Tacos.

As many as 80 customers a day flock to the truck, parked in the corner of Fort McMurray's Peter Pond mall.

Karen Collins and her husband George get ready to munch down on tacos from Fort McMurray's new Viva Los Tacos. (David Thurton/ CBC)

Although it's only been open four weeks, the truck has built a loyal following and attracts many new customers from word of mouth.

Karen Collins and her husband are regulars. They stand in a line three people deep contemplating their orders.

"It's amazing. The food here is just like Mexico," Collins said.

It's a nice break from the limited food options available in Fort McMurray, the couple said.

"It's all hamburgers," Collins said. "It's good to see ethnic food trucks here."

Some Fort McMurray restaurants offer Mexican food too, but Ramos brushes them off as American-style Tex-Mex cuisine.

True Mexican food uses fresh ingredients and shuns hard taco shells, flour tortillas and sour cream, he said.

Staff preps an order of tacos al Pastor, the truck's most popular order. (David Thurton/ CBC)

'It was a sad truck'

The only thing that isn't authentic Mexican cuisine are the cans of soda. Then again, orders come with an optional cup of jugo de Jamaica, a drink made with dried hibiscus flower.

Ramos takes pride in the truck. After all, the couple retrofitted it themselves.

When they bought it from a local mechanic, it hadn't been driven in two years, the paint was peeling and the interior was covered with mechanic's grease.

"It was a sad truck. Horrible truck. Scary, actually," Ramos said.

Rodrigo Ramos came to Canada 10 years ago on a work visa after working as a performer for tourists in the popular resort city of Puerto Vallarta. (David Thurton/ CBC)

Several thorough cleanings later, and with the guidance of YouTube videos, Ramos turned the truck into a do-it-yourself project.

The couple installed the appliances, the aluminum backsplash and siding. They also sawed out the sides and installed two sliding windows where customers could place their orders and pick up food.

All of it using the makeshift workshop skills Ramos refers to as "Mexican engineering."

He's still making alterations like adding a compartment at the back for a generator and a folding shelf along the front where customers can stand and eat.

Mexican dream, in Canada

Ramos came to Canada 10 years ago on a visa after working as a performer for tourists in the popular resort city of Puerto Vallarta. He now has his permanent residency.

He started off working in a kitchen in Fort McMurray and then moved on to construction.

But, unlike many other new Canadians who aspire to work in high-paying oilsands jobs, he decided to follow his love.

Harlie Ramos helps her partner in the food truck. (David Thurton/ CBC)

Unfortunately, Ramos said that comes at a cost.

"We are owing lots. I finished three credit cards. We have loans to the bank," he said. "It's going to have to work."

Ramos is confident he has a hot product in Fort McMurray and can continue to build his customer base in the oilsands capital.

Follow David Thurton, CBC's Fort McMurray correspondent, on Facebook, Twitter or contact him via email.