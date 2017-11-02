A virtual kidnapping scheme targeting Chinese communities in Canada might surface in Edmonton, police warn.

Edmonton police said suspects posing as Chinese government officials or law enforcement tell victims by phone they have been implicated in crimes in China.

Edmonton police will hold a news conference about the scheme at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The suspects threaten to harm the victims' families unless they go into hiding. Police said the suspects also tell their victims they will be deported if they contact Canadian police.

Then, the suspects contact the person's family in China and say their family member in Canada is being held against their will, demanding money for their release.

The scheme primarily targets young female Chinese foreign nationals.

Police said this scheme first appeared in July 2017 in lower mainland B.C. Although there hasn't been a case in Edmonton yet, police hope alerting the public to the scheme will keep it that way.

"We are concerned that these alleged kidnappings could be or are already occurring here," said Sgt. Kevin Harrison with the Edmonton Police Service.

"We want the Chinese community to know that they can contact police and that we are able to help."

Edmonton police have been in contact with the Chinese Consulate in Calgary. They said anyone involved in a criminal investigation in China would not be contacted by phone and would not ask for personal information.

Any legal documents related to investigations in China will be filtered through the Chinese embassy in Ottawa or one of the consulates in Calgary, Vancouver, Montreal or Toronto.

Edmonton police are also encouraging anyone who has been affected by this crime to contact them.