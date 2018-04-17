Violent attack at Southgate Centre leaves mall employee in critical condition

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after trying to intervene in a theft at Southgate Centre Tuesday morning.

The 61-year-old man is a mall employee who stepped in when he saw a man try to steal something from a vacant kiosk at the mall.

"He was viciously assaulted to the point where he was transported to hospital in critical condition," said Insp. Erik Johnson.

The man suffered severe head trauma. It's unclear if a weapon was used in the attack.

Johnson said the suspect was part of a group of young men loitering around the mall; two of those men have since been arrested.

Police are interviewing the men, but Johnson said the mall's security footage has captured a clear picture of the man wanted in the attack.

"In the age we have right now, where everyone has a cell phone, we encourage people instead of being good Samaritans, by intervening in things like this, to try to get whatever is happening on video. Because it definitely helps the police investigation."

Johnson said the assault was brief but vicious. As soon as the store employee was on the ground, and the suspects had fled, bystanders stepped in to help.

The incident happened shortly after 10 a.m.

A spokesman for Southgate said the mall would not comment pending the on-going investigation.

Police are still searching for the man suspected in the assault. Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.