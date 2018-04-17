New
Violent assault at Southgate Centre leaves male employee in critical condition
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after trying to intervene in a robbery at Southgate Centre Tuesday morning.
A man who worked at the mall tried to intervene in a robbery and was assaulted
"A male suspect was allegedly involved in a theft from a business located inside the complex, when a male employee of a nearby business intervened," EPS wrote in a press release.
The 57-year-old employee was assaulted and the suspect then ran from the shopping centre, police said.
The employee is now in critical condition in hospital.
The incident happened around 10:25 a.m.
Police are still searching for the man suspected in the assault. Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.