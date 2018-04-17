Skip to Main Content
Violent assault at Southgate Centre leaves male employee in critical condition

Notifications

New

Violent assault at Southgate Centre leaves male employee in critical condition

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after trying to intervene in a robbery at Southgate Centre Tuesday morning.

A man who worked at the mall tried to intervene in a robbery and was assaulted

CBC News ·
Southgate Shopping Centre in south Edmonton. (Google Street View)

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after trying to intervene in a robbery at Southgate Centre Tuesday morning.

"A male suspect was allegedly involved in a theft from a business located inside the complex, when a male employee of a nearby business intervened," EPS wrote in a press release.

The 57-year-old employee was assaulted and the suspect then ran from the shopping centre, police said. 

The employee is now in critical condition in hospital.

The incident happened around 10:25 a.m. 

Police are still searching for the man suspected in the assault. Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us