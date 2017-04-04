An Edmonton high school student going to France for the 100th anniversary of the battle for Vimy Ridge will share the experience with thousands of fellow students across Canada.

"In exploring history in this way, we are able to make it much more real and relevant to my peers," said Josh Hidson, a Grade 12 student at Vimy Ridge Academy.

"You read it in the textbook and it is not the same."

Hidson will record interviews and take video and photographs of events at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial and present the material at a video conference on April 6.

The Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France. (CBC)

The video conference, an initiative of the Centre for Global Education, will see classes from coast to coast sharing their own connection to the 100th anniversary of the battle of Vimy Ridge through song, stories and poetry.

"Early discussions of a simple assembly led to a place where we are now connecting with thousands of students from across the country." said Vimy Ridge Academy teacher Graham Fleming, who will accompany Hidson.

"It's a pretty great opportunity to let everybody know exactly why our name is what it is, an opportunity to really appreciate why we are honoured with that name," he said.

Hidson said he is excited to participate in the once-in-a-lifetime event.

"It is such a monumental event in Canadian history," he said.